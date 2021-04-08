Mercedes’ fabulous ‘Brackley Boys' Beyond the grid podcast

Tom Clarkson has done something a little different this week, because he hasn't got one special guest, but four!

And the glue that links the fab four is that not only do they all work at Mercedes, they’ve all been with the Brackley-based team since the beginning – back when they were BAR, then Honda, then Brawn GP and finally Mercedes.

Join Tom as he shares the stories of Ron Meadows, Andrew Shovlin, Simon Cole and James Vowles and the collective highs and lows that bond them together like brothers.

