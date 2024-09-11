Jolyon Palmer 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Jolyon Palmer’s F1 Journey: What Went Wrong?

In a whirlwind 19 months after making his Formula 1 debut with Renault, Jolyon Palmer found himself out of a seat, with four races still left in the 2017 season, effectively ending his F1 career.

What led to the downfall of the 2014 GP2 champion?

In a recent interview with Tom Clarkson, Palmer reflects on the highs and lows of his brief time on the F1 grid. He opens up about the challenges he faced in proving his skills, explains why he considers former teammate Nico Hulkenberg a “career killer,” and recalls the moment he stopped enjoying racing. Palmer also shares details about the sudden manner in which he was replaced by Carlos Sainz.

Now an F1TV commentator, Palmer discusses his views on today’s F1 drivers and what he loves about his new role.

