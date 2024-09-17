F1 Nation: 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP Review Podcast

Tom Clarkson Breaks Down Oscar Piastri's Thrilling Baku Victory with F1 Experts

In the heart of the Baku paddock, F1's Tom Clarkson is joined by Oscar Piastri's race engineer, Tom Stallard, Sky Sports F1 host Natalie Pinkham, and ESPN's Juan Fossaroli. Together, they dive deep into Piastri's stunning win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

One of the key talking points: Piastri's daring lap 20 move on Charles Leclerc. How pivotal was his aggressive late-braking pass for the lead? And why couldn't Leclerc reclaim P1 after that critical moment?

The episode features reactions from both Piastri and Leclerc as they reflect on their intense on-track duel. Nicole Piastri, Oscar’s proud mother, also shares her thoughts on her son’s remarkable achievement.

Additionally, the panel unpacks other major incidents from the race. What led to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz’s costly crash on the penultimate lap? And how did Lando Norris, starting from P15, manage to beat championship leader Max Verstappen to the finish?

Juan Fossaroli also sheds light on Franco Colapinto’s impressive rise, making history as Argentina’s first F1 points scorer since the legendary Carlos Reutemann in 1982.

