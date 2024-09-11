F1 Nation: Newey's 'Game-Changing' move to Aston Martin

Adrian Newey Joins Aston Martin: What Does This Mean for Their F1 Future?

Adrian Newey, the iconic designer with over three decades in Formula 1, is making a significant move. After securing 25 World Championships with top teams like Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull, Newey has signed a multi-year contract with Aston Martin. Set to begin his new role as managing technical partner and shareholder in March 2025, his decision has sparked major interest in the paddock.

Why did Newey choose Aston Martin over other powerhouses like Ferrari, and what convinced him to pass on working with Lewis Hamilton? What can Newey bring to Lawrence Stroll's ambitious project? Does the team have all the ingredients needed for him to succeed? How will his arrival affect Fernando Alonso’s quest for another championship? Could this partnership be the key to transforming Aston Martin into World Champions?

F1 journalist Tom Clarkson sits down with Aston Martin’s ambassador, Pedro de la Rosa, to dive into this landmark moment for the team, while also previewing the major storylines ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: