George Russell 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

‘It’s a huge step… but the peak is miles away’. That’s how George Russell sums up racing for Mercedes. Since George joined the team’s young driver programme in 2017 he knew he could rise to the seat of a Silver Arrow Formula 1 car. How did he get there, and how high will he rise in the future?

George tells Tom Clarkson about emotive highs with his former team, Williams, a bitter disappointment on his Mercedes debut in Sakhir and a learning moment in Italy which helped shaped him into the driver and the man he is today. Hear about the pressure George races under at Mercedes, his relationships with his colleagues, his view of his place in the sport, his principles and his ambitions in this in-depth conversation.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: