George Russell 2020 Beyond the Grid podcast

This week we welcome one of the bright young stars of Formula 1 to the show: Williams driver George Russell.

The British racer has been making waves this season, dragging his car far higher up the grid than many thought possible, and giving us a glimpse of the talent that made Mercedes sign him as a young driver.

So listen in for some great stories as he describes the unusual way he approached Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff, how Alex Albon’s family used to cook him dinner, why he’s flattered by comparisons to Williams greats, and much more…





Check out more items on this website about: