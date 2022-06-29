F1 Nation: 2022 British F1 Grand Prix Preview Podcast



A ‘bigger and more visible’ upgrade for Mercedes. A ‘must-win’ race for Ferrari? A first British GP win for Max Verstappen? Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill chat all the big topics and consider all the big questions ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, reveals the new parts he hopes will let the team challenge Ferrari and Red Bull. Are Mercedes still aiming for a victory this season, or is the team switching focus to 2023? Plus, Damon’s memories of Silverstone as a child spectator and F1 rookie, Pierre Gasly’s F1 future discussed and questions about how F1 drivers manage their tyres and… other things.

