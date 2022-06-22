Zhou Guanyu 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Zhou Guanyu’s route to F1 was epic. As a child he watched the Chinese Grand Prix from the grandstands and dreamed of joining his racing heroes. But with no footsteps to follow in, he had to plot his own path. Before he was even a teenager he moved from his home city of Shanghai to the other side of the world to test his talent behind the wheel.

Fighting homesickness and intimidation from his racing rivals, he proved himself. Zhou tells Tom Clarkson about the sacrifices, key decisions, victories and personal loss he experienced along the way. Now he’s racing his childhood heroes as the first Chinese driver to compete in Formula 1. Zhou has already made history for his country and, as he says himself, he’s only just getting started.

