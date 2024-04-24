F1 Nation: 2024 Chinese F1 Grand Prix Review

In the latest episode of our podcast, we delve into Max Verstappen's commanding performance at the Chinese Grand Prix. Was this his most emphatic win in the 2024 season? We also explore how Lando Norris surged past Sergio Perez's Red Bull and both Ferrari cars to secure the second spot on the podium. Additionally, we hear Zhou Guanyu's reflections on his monumental first race in front of his home crowd.

Broadcasting directly from the Shanghai paddock, Tom Clarkson brings together a panel of experts including F1 technical specialist Albert Fàbrega and Mercedes' reserve pilot, Fred Vesti, to unpack the major highlights and discuss the nuances of the race, marking Formula 1's return to China for the first time since 2019.

Moreover, we catch up with Carlos Sainz’s manager, Carlos Oñoro, for an update on the Spaniard's prospects for the 2025 season. Completing our lineup, local media figure Frankie Mao shares insights on the significance of Formula 1’s resurgence in China, capturing the local sentiment and enthusiasm.

