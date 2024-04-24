Stoffel Vandoorne 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

Today on our podcast, we delve into the journey of Stoffel Vandoorne, who not only scored points on his unforeseen Formula 1 debut in 2016 but also boasts multiple championships from his time in junior racing. His trajectory seemed destined for prolonged success in the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, Vandoorne's full-time entry into F1 with McLaren in 2017 coincided with one of the team's most turbulent eras. In his inaugural season, the team languished near the bottom of the constructors' standings. The following year was marked by a challenging engine switch from Honda to Renault and significant shifts in the team's leadership, highlighted by the arrival of Zak Brown as CEO.

Despite showing promise, Vandoorne's tenure at McLaren yielded only seven points finishes over two seasons, with his highest placement being seventh. In 2019, he was succeeded by Lando Norris and has not competed in F1 since.

Currently serving as a Test and Reserve Driver for Aston Martin, Vandoorne shares with our host Tom Clarkson his experiences of stepping into F1 on short notice, the excitement and pressures of signing his initial McLaren contract, the pitfalls during his stint in the sport, and how these challenges affected his mental health, drive, and passion for racing. Join us as we uncover the layers of Stoffel Vandoorne's F1 career and learn what's next for this talented driver.

