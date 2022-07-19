F1 Nation: 2022 French F1 Grand Prix Preview Podcast

11 races down, 11 to go. F1 2022 Part 2 starts this weekend at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Ferrari have momentum and are looking for a third consecutive win, but will this racetrack’s long front-tyre-punishing corners hand the advantage to Red Bull? Can Mercedes make it a three team fight?

Which driver has raised their game after ‘staring into the abyss’? Tom Clarkson’s joined by 1996 French GP winner and F1 World Champion Damon Hill, fresh (or maybe not) from taking on one of the Tour de France’s toughest climbs. Former Ferrari race-winner Gerhard Berger joins the team to give his take on Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc, pick the star performers of the season so far and to look ahead to the 2022 French Grand Prix.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: