F1 nation 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP review podcast

Emotions ran high in the F1 Paddock after a stunning, breathless and chaotic Saudi Grand Prix. TC, Natalie Pinkham and Damon Hill went behind the scenes with Red Bull and Mercedes in the hours after the chequered flag.

Team Principals Christian Horner and Toto Wolff look back at the race and explain how they’re going to lead their drivers and teams in 2021’s winner-takes-all season finale. Plus, George Russell stops by to relive his race-ending crash and tell us about a message Toto left for him on the visor of his crash helmet.

