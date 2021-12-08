Kimi Raikkonen 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

After 348 Grand Prix starts, just one remains. Ahead of his final race in Formula 1, Kimi Raikkonen joins Tom Clarkson to look back at his 20 year career: the races, the teammates, the bosses, the championship he clinched in 2007 and those he missed out on.

‘Everything comes to an end sometime’, says the most experienced driver in F1 history, who remembers his very first time in an F1 car and his debut in 2001. Kimi explains what makes him so fast, and picks his favourite race victories. What will he miss about Formula 1, and what will he love about retirement? Plus, Kimi’s long-time therapist and trainer, Mark Arnall, shares his insight and memories from 20 years by Kimi’s side. The final chequered flag is almost flying, but Kimi will always be a racer.

