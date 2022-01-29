McLaren MCL36 engine fire-up
The sound of a new season. Listen to the McLaren MCL36 2022 Formula 1 car fire up for the very first time.
Wowwwww that was exciting, although is it my hearing or do they sound a bit more petrolly, for want of a proper word