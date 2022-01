All the best bits from the 2021 Formula 1 season and some things you may not have seen!

From Sergio Perez's first day at the Red Bull Racing factory, to Max Verstappen's maiden Monaco win; from Checo's Baku victory to Max's title clincher in Abu Dhabi. Enjoy our greatest hits from a memorable year!

