Morning 2020 F1 Testing Times - Day 1

Event: Winter test Barcelona

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Sunny & dry

Air temp: 5-13ºC

Tarmac: Dry, 0-15.8ºC

The very much welcome 2020 F1 season has begun. The ten teams are allowed to run three days of testing with their brand new cars at Circuit de Catalunya.

The Haas and Alfa Romeo team first showed their new Haas VF-20 and Alfa Romeo C39 to the press and public before the teams hit the tarmac for some very important testing.





This morning a total of 649 laps were driven by the 10 drivers of all teams. Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove the most amount of laps in the RB16. He drove 91 laps around the 4.655 km track to gather 423,6 km of very valuable data for the upcoming season.

Quickest was Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11, followed by the pink car of Racing Point with Sergio Perez behind the RP-20.

Last weeks very much missed Renault RS20 at the Renault event in Paris was also making it's appearance in Spain for the first time. You can see how it looks on our dedicated Renault RS20 photo page.

Morning Lap times 1st day of testing 2020

