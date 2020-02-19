Morning 2020 F1 Testing Times - Day 1

Event: Winter test Barcelona
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather:  Sunny & dry
Air temp:  5-13ºC
Tarmac: Dry,  0-15.8ºC

The very much welcome 2020 F1 season has begun. The ten teams are allowed to run three days of testing with their brand new cars at Circuit de Catalunya.

The Haas and Alfa Romeo team first showed their new Haas VF-20 and Alfa Romeo C39  to the press and public before the teams hit the tarmac for some very important testing.


This morning a total of 649 laps were driven by the 10 drivers of all teams. Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove the most amount of laps in the RB16. He drove 91 laps around the 4.655 km track to gather 423,6 km of very valuable data for the upcoming season.

Quickest was Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11, followed by the pink car of Racing Point with Sergio Perez behind the RP-20.

Last weeks very much missed Renault RS20 at the Renault event in Paris was also making it's appearance in Spain for the first time. You can see how it looks on our dedicated Renault RS20 photo page.

Morning Lap times 1st day of testing 2020

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17,31378Medium
211Sergio PérezRacing Point1:17,375+0,06258Medium
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17,787+0,47491Hard
455Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:18,001+0,68864Hard
531Esteban OconRenault1:18,004+0,69159Medium
663George RussellWilliams1:18,168+0,85573Medium
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,289+0,97664Medium
888Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:18,386+1,07357Soft
920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:18,466+1,15352Hard
1026Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:18,484+1,17153Medium

