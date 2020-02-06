2020 Haas VF-20 F1 car launch pictures

2020 Haas VF-20 F1 car launch pictures

Today the first photos of the Haas VF-20 are released. This F1 car was launched on Thursday 6th of February 2020. The Haas F1 car will be raced in the 2020 F1 season by F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

