Jos Verstappen Warns Max May Exit Red Bull in 2025

Jan.14 - Max Verstappen's father admits he is "doubtful" Red Bull can produce a winning car in 2025.

Although the Dutch driver managed to win his fourth consecutive drivers' title last year, it was a tumultuous season for the team both on and off the track.

Commercially, there are also signs of trouble. Sergio Perez's sponsors Claro and Telcel have predictably left the team, but so too have Intel and Poly.

And cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, with its prominent sponsorship on the rear wing, has opted not to extend its reportedly $50 million a year deal.

McLaren and Ferrari finished ahead of Red Bull Racing in the constructors' championship, but the silver lining is that Red Bull now gets more wind tunnel time.

"The extra wind tunnel time is the only advantage in a year when such a dramatic rule change is imminent," team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Sky Deutschland.

Jos Verstappen, however - having clashed badly with Horner in 2024 - is not optimistic about the coming season.

"I'm a little doubtful," he told f1-insider.com. "Red Bull needs to build a car that is more predictable in all conditions. Looking at the second half of 2024, you can't be optimistic.

"Red Bull just hasn't managed to make the car consistently fast, so why should that be the case this year?" the former F1 driver added.

He sees the departure of technical genius Adrian Newey as key to the team's problems.

"I think so," said Jos. "It is a fact that the car did not improve after he left the team. The updates no longer worked as intended.

"I have talked enough about the reasons why the team is in danger of falling apart," Verstappen senior, 52, added. "Let's leave it at that. One thing is certain - Red Bull has a big task ahead of it in 2025."

Max has also admitted in recent days that if Red Bull starts the season with a car similar to the 2024 model, he will not win a fifth title.

His father says that could trigger Verstappen's departure.

"Yes, anything is possible," Jos said. "He can stay at Red Bull if he sees the point in it. His goal is still to be able to win races.

"If he feels that this is no longer possible at Red Bull, a change is not out of the question."

