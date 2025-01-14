Drugovich to Extend Role as Aston Martin Test & Reserve Driver for 2025

14 Jan. - The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team has officially announced that Felipe Drugovich will continue as their Test & Reserve Driver for the 2025 Formula 1 season. This marks the Brazilian’s third consecutive year in the role, showcasing his growing importance to the team’s ambitious plans for the future.

Since joining Aramco in 2022, Drugovich has been an essential figure behind the scenes. Whether participating in Free Practice One sessions, stepping in for Lance Stroll during Bahrain’s 2023 pre-season tests, or providing critical feedback during simulator sessions, his contributions have been instrumental in the team’s evolution. Sharing the Test & Reserve Driver duties with , Felipe will remain a familiar face in the paddock throughout 2025.

Drugovich: "Excited to Build on Aston Martin's Momentum"

Felipe expressed his enthusiasm for extending his tenure with the team:

"I'm obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as Test & Reserve Driver. There's a lot of momentum at this team, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together. The incredible new facilities at the AMRTC, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I'm committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco's long-term success. As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support."

A Key Asset for Aston Martin's Progress

Mike Krack, Aston Martin's Chief Trackside Officer, praised Drugovich’s dedication and talent:

"Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining, and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025 – he is a real asset. His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel. Felipe's dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team."

Krack also wished Felipe success in his upcoming racing endeavours: "We wish him the best of luck at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona."

A Bright Future with Aston Martin

With new state-of-the-art facilities at the AMRTC and a clear focus on long-term growth, Aston Martin is determined to climb the Formula 1 hierarchy. Felipe Drugovich’s extended role ensures the team has a reliable and skilled driver ready to contribute both on and off the track. As the 2025 season approaches, fans and the team alike will be eager to see how his expertise helps propel Aston Martin to greater heights.

