Piastri to leave Alpine? Expert predictions on where he will go next

From his early years in Melbourne Australia, Oscar Piastri has been into motor racing and he showed his skills almost as soon as he began racing remote-controlled cars as a child. Before long, he had earned himself a national reputation for RC racing, but it wasn’t until he actually got behind the wheel of a vehicle that his impressive abilities started to gain attention in the racing world.

Now, at the age of just twenty-one, Oscar Piastri already has a series of impressive wins behind him, not to mention a huge fan base who are keen to see how this promising young driver’s career is shaping up. Along with a number of the most successful racing drivers before him, Piastri had a hugely successful career in karting, proving his skills on the track from the age of thirteen when he came second in his first Junior Karting Championship competition.

Since then, he has gone on to achieve some truly impressive results, including placing sixth in the 2016 Formula 4 UAS Championship and second in the 2017 F4 British Championship. Over the intervening years, he continues to impress fans and fellow racers alike with his prowess, until the 2019 season in which he claimed his first win.

Some of his most high-profile wins include:

2019 Formula Renault Eurocup

2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship

2021 Formula 2 Championship

Oscar Piastri – his career to date

In 2017, Piastri was picked to race at the British F4 Championship as a member of the TRS Arden Junior Team. His run there was hugely successful, including six wins and six pole positions, and his record was beaten only by teammate Jamie Caroline.

He had a brief spell with Trident during which he completed post-season testing at the famous Yas Marina Grand Prix circuit in Abu Dhabi. He then returned to his place on the Arden team to win podium places at three different events, finishing the season in ninth position overall.

In 2018, Piastri announced that he would be moving away from Arden to join the French team R-ace GP for the 2019 season with whom he would compete in the Formula Renault EuroCup championship. He won twice at Silverstone in England and was also first at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, becoming the first driver to win three races in 2019.

His victory at Yas Marino secured his spot as champion and this preceded his next move to the Italian team, Prema Racing, who were FIA Formula 3 team champions. His form continued as he won his debut race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, despite an early collision with Sebastian Fernandez as they rounded the first corner.

Piastri in Formula One

By 2020, Piastri was keen to take on the challenge of Formula One and he joined the Renault Sport Academy at the beginning of the year. He was given the opportunity to complete the young drivers’ test in Bahrain, alongside other racing prodigies Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou.

When the team was rebranded to Alpine, in honor of Renault’s latest model, Piastri was a member of the Alpine Academy with a place as the reserve driver for the Alpine Formula One team during the 2022 Formula One Championship. This has given him the opportunity to drive a range of different cars at some of the most prestigious tracks all over the world.

June 2022 saw another announcement about Piastri’s career as reports began to emerge that Alpine were planning to loan him out and he would be joining the Williams team for 2023. This has sparked rumors that Piastri might be planning a permanent departure from Alpine in the near future with many racing pundits speculating as to where his next move will take him.

Some believe that Alpine and McLaren are currently battling over which team he joins in the wake of Alpine’s struggle to find a place for him in their team. When Fernando Alonso announced that he was moving to Aston Martin, many believed that Piastri would take his place on the team, but a press release from Alpine confirming this was contradicted by Piastri himself.

Revealing that he had not signed a contract for the 2023 season, Piastri took to social media to deny that he was planning to race with Alpine, sparking some controversy. Alpine clearly believe that he will be driving for them, whereas Piastri has turned down that opportunity amongst rumors that he must have another offer.

McLaren are the obvious choice of alternative for Piastri, as Alpine’s main rivals, not least because it would be an unusual move for Piastri to jump ship from Alpine to move to a team that is lower down the grid. Piastri has met with McLaren management in recent weeks, but if there is a dispute over his contract, it may need intervention from Formula One’s legal team to resolve.

Wherever he goes and whoever he ends up driving for, it appears that Piastri is making the most of his position as one of the most sought-after drivers in the sport. This season’s racing news is set to be packed with intrigue and excitement both on and off the track.

