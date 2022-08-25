Fathers and Sons in Formula 1: Hill, Schumacher, Rosberg & More

It was inevitable that the drivers' heroic exploits would serve as an inspiration to the next generation throughout Formula 1's glorious 70-year existence. However, it has more than once inspired a driver's son to take the wheel themselves.

Everyone likes a good family affair in Formula 1, from championship-winning partnerships to fathers who worked their way to the top. And it's not just limited to driving with enthusiasm.

It's almost astonishing how many children of veteran racing drivers make it to F1, given the competition at the highest level of motorsport. When it comes to gaining sponsorship, having a well-known surname is helpful, but heritage also brings more pressure and expectations.

Damon and Graham Hill

Graham Hill was one of the most gifted Formula One drivers of the 1960s and 1970s. The only F1 driver to win the Monaco GP, Le Mans, and Indy 500, he competed in Formula One from 1958 until 1975. He won the championship with BRM in 1962 and Lotus in 1968. Graham also acquired the moniker "Mr. Monaco" following his five victories on the streets of the Principality.

Graham couldn't do much for his son Damon since he passed away in an aircraft crash in 1975 when Damon was 15 years old. Damon entered racing somewhat late, at age 23, and with Brabham, he made his F1 debut at age 31.

Damon joined Williams in 1993, during one of the team's heydays, and demonstrated his real skill by winning the drivers' championship in 1996, making the Hills the first father-and-son F1 world champions.

Gilles and Jacques Villeneuve

Although the statistics don't do Gilles Villeneuve justice, his brief F1 racing career, which spanned from 1977 to 1982 when he passed away in an accident at the Belgian GP, is still regarded as one of the finest in history.

Gilles, who was obsessed with taking risks, made his Formula One début with McLaren before driving only for Ferrari from then on. He often outperformed average Ferraris and finished second to teammate Jody Scheckter in the 1979 world championship race, almost missing out.

On the other hand, his son Jacques, who wasn't considered as talented, won the world championship with Williams in 1997, during his second season in Formula One, following a difficult battle with Michael Schumacher. He finished second to teammate Damon Hill in 1996, the year of his debut. However, his career deteriorated until his retirement in 2006, and he could only manage four more podium places.

Keke and Nico Rosberg

Keke Rosberg raced in Formula One from 1978 through 1986, finishing on the podium 17 times and winning five times in 114 races. With just one win with Williams, he was named world champion in 1982.

Keke inspired his son with his love of racing and supported him throughout his racing career. Nico surpassed his father's accomplishments and established a name for himself in Formula 1.

In Williams from 2006 to 2009, Nico already demonstrated his potential; for the remainder of his career, he raced for Mercedes. Lewis Hamiton and the Silver Arrows dominated the hybrid period, but Nico had a terrific fight with him and wanted to become world champion in 2016.

He surprisingly declared his retirement following his achievement because he had already fulfilled his goal of becoming the world champion. The only father-son teams who have both won a world championship are the Rosbergs and the Hills.

Jos and Max Verstappen

In Formula 1, Jos Verstappen had a quiet sporting career. He raced from 1994 until 2003, although his cars were never particularly competitive. The drawback of his career is that, out of 107 Grand Prix, he only finished on the podium twice in 1994.

On the other side, his son Max, one of the most gifted racers ever seen, has truly made a mark before and after in the category. The youngest driver ever, he made his debut in 2015 at 17. By 2016, he had already won his maiden race with Red Bull.

He never won the championship due to Mercedes' dominance until 2021, when Red Bull was competitive, and the Dutchman overcame seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, in a thrilling race for the crown.

Michael and Mick Schumacher

With seven world championships, including two with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 and five with Ferrari (2000 and 2004), in addition to 91 victories and 155 podium finishes, Michael Schumacher is likely the most well-known and, up until recently, the most successful driver in the history of Formula One.

The German ushered in the finest period for the Prancing Horse in Formula One, and three years after retiring, he had a podium appearance with Mercedes.

Since Michael's serious skiing accident in 2013, nothing has been known about his health. His son Mick continued his father's racing career, beginning in F4 in 2015 before winning the 2018 F3 European Championship, and the F2 World Championship in 2020.

Mick has an outside chance of winning the Belgium Grand Prix, with odds of +200, but you can bet on him to finish within the points bracket. There will be plenty on offer at popular casinos besides F1 betting, including playing online pokies and other interesting games. In addition to that, some of these casinos like Ignition Australia have a wide range of virtual sports.

Mick’s development has not been as steadfast, but he still has time to rise to the top, and probably inherit where his dad reigned.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: