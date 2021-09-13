Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Italian F1 GP

Verstappen receives 3 places grid penalty after Monza collision
13 September 2021 by    1 min read

Wallpaper photos of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix driven on Monza circuit. This GP was won by Daniel Ricciardo with the McLaren MCL35M on the 12th of September 2021.

✅ Check out 2021 Italian Grand Prix results
✅ Check out 2021 F1 Results & Standings

✅ Check out 2021 F1 Teams & Drivers Line-up
✅ Check out F1 2021 Calendar

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.