Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Russian F1 GP

SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 25: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, in the garage with mechanics during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M above
Fernando Alonso driving the Alpine A521 during practice for the 2021 Russian F1 GP
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leaves the garage side on
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 24: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Friday September 24, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo DPPI
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 24, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109240290 // Usage for editorial use only //
Fernando Alonso driving the Alpine A521 during practice for the 2021 Russian F1 GP
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 24, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109240396 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260394 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260337 // Usage for editorial use only //
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M from above
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 25: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109250189 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109250194 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 25: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B celebrates his third position in qualifying parc ferme.
Russian Grand Prix, Saturday 25th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
10 GASLY Pierre (fra), Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AT02, action 07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action 05 VETTEL Sebastian (ger), Aston Martin F1 AMR21, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo DPPI
Carlos Sainz leads Russian GP after first corner with the SF21
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 leads several cars during the 2021 Russian F1 GP
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260844 // Usage for editorial use only //
Carlos Sainz leads Russian GP after first corner with the SF21
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda overtakes Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR21 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260332 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260838 // Usage for editorial use only //
06 LATIFI Nicholas (can), Williams Racing F1 FW43B, action 99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action 22 TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AT02, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Joao Filipe / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
05 VETTEL Sebastian (ger), Aston Martin F1 AMR21, action and 07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41 during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action and 31 OCON Esteban (fra), Alpine F1 A521 during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
09 MAZEPIN Nikita (rus), Haas F1 Team VF-21 Ferrari, action and 99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41 during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260835 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Japan during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 24, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109250075 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leads Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260323 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260328 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260723 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260818 // Usage for editorial use only //
SOCHI, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202109260819 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Action, Pirelli, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Sochi Autodrom, GP2115a, F1, GP, Russia
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari SF21 at the 2021 Russian GP
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP RUSSIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 26/09/2021 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 26: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, makes a stop during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 26: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Mark Sutton / Sutton Images)
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 25: Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 26: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Sunday September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, in the pits
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M front on
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M rear view
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M rear view
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M head on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M side on
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M above
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M entering a corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M front on
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Russland 2021. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2021. Valtteri Bottas
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Russland 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, 2021 Russian F1 GP
SOCHI AUTODROM, RUSSIAN FEDERATION – SEPTEMBER 24: Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom on Friday September 24, 2021 in Sochi, Russian Federation. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Russian Grand Prix, Sunday 26th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Russian Grand Prix, Friday 24th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Russian Grand Prix, Saturday 25th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B.
Russian Grand Prix, Friday 24th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B at the start of the race.
Russian Grand Prix, Sunday 26th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B.
Russian Grand Prix, Sunday 26th September 2021. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Russland 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Russland 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Russland 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Russland 2021. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2021. Lewis Hamilton