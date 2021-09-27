Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Russian F1 GP

Wallpaper photos of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix driven on Sochi circuit. This GP was won by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W12 on the 26th of September 2021.

