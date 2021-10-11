Wallpaper Pictures 2021 Turkish F1 GP

Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing, Toyoharu Tanabe of Honda, Masashi Yamamoto of Honda and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing pose for a photo with the special liveried Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W12 out of the garage during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on Friday – Sebastian Kawka
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M front
Cars line up for Q1 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Start of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Midfield at the start of the 2021 Turkish F1 GP
Lance Stroll driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR21 Mercedes leads Fernando Alonso driving the (14) Alpine A521 Renault and Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M head on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M entering corner during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M entering corner during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M head on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M side on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M exit of corner during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M side on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 entering corner during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 entering corner during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Sergio Perez driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 2021
Action, Pit Stops, Istanbul Park, GP2116a, F1, GP, Turkey
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, in the pits
Action, TS-Live, Istanbul Park, GP2116a, F1, GP, Turkey
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Action, Istanbul Park, GP2116a, F1, GP, Turkey
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Action, Istanbul Park, GP2116a, F1, GP, Turkey
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21
Action, TS-Live, Istanbul Park, GP2116a, F1, GP, Turkey
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF21
Action, Istanbul Park, GP2116a, F1, GP, Turkey
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W12 during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Saturday – LAT Images
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pits during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda in the Pitlane during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M side on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez battle for position during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Sunday – LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, in the pit lane side on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M front side on during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M above during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M from above during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B. during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Turkish Grand Prix, Sunday 10th October 2021. Istanbul, Turkey.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B. during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Turkish Grand Prix, Sunday 10th October 2021. Istanbul, Turkey.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B. during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Turkish Grand Prix, Friday 8th October 2021. Istanbul, Turkey.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43B. during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Turkish Grand Prix, Friday 8th October 2021. Istanbul, Turkey.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43B. during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Turkish Grand Prix, Friday 8th October 2021. Istanbul, Turkey.
GP TURCHIA F1/2021 – VENERDI 08/10/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
FERRARI F1 GP TURCHIA – VENERDI 08/10/2021 credit @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP TURCHIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 10/10/2021 –
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP TURCHIA F1/2021 – DOMENICA 10/10/2021 –
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP TURCHIA F1/2021 – SABATO 09/10/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP TURCHIA F1/2021 – VENERDI 08/10/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP TURCHIA F1/2021 – SABATO 09/10/2021
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Sunday – LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521 during the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park
2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Friday – LAT Images
2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Sunday – Steve Etherington
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP, second placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park
The second and third place trophies of Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing are pictured after the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202110100865 // Usage for editorial use only //
Second placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park