Wallpaper Pictures 2020 Italian GP

GP ITALIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 06/09/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: The drivers all head for the track at the start of Q1 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Saturday September 05, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
GP ITALIA F1/2020 – SABATO 05/09/2020
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Hamilton wins his 90th F1 race!
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 and pg at the start of the race
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
GP ITALIA F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 04/09/2020
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 04, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bruno/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009040302 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2020. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 go to side to side
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 04, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009040111 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Friday September 04, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, battles with Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 04, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Miguel Medina/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009040329 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 04, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009040111 // Usage for editorial use only //
Several cars on track during practice
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bruno – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009060410 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 04, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Luca Bruno/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009040294 // Usage for editorial use only //
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, passes his team on the pit wall at the end of the race
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Race winner Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009060506 // Usage for editorial use only //
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, 3rd position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 2nd position, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1st position, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 3rd position, on the podium
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Race winner Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009060423 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONZA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 06: Scuderia AlphaTauri team members celebrate during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009060488 // Usage for editorial use only //
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 3rd position, and the Racing Point team celebrate