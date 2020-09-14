Wallpaper Pictures 2020 Tuscan GP

1000TH GP CELEBRATION – FIRENZE 12/09/2020 –
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
illustration, track, piste, during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Mick Schumacher gets to drive his father’s championship winning car the Ferrari F2004
Mick Schumacher gets to drive his father’s championship winning car the Ferrari F2004
Mercedes their gesture towards Ferrari’s 1000th race is a red pace car.
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 09: Atmosphere during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Wednesday September 09, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Track illustration during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: The drivers gather for the national anthem prior to the start during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: The restart of the race during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, and the rest of the field at the restart during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Toskana 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Tuscan GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, and the remainder of the field at the restart during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, crashes out
Crashed cars Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Toskana 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Tuscan GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, in a corner
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Friday September 11, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000 2020, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Miguel Medina – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009120147 // Usage for editorial use only //
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 12: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009120191 // Usage for editorial use only //
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Sunday 13th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 11, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Miguel Medina – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009110444 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Friday 11th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, and the rest of the field for the restart during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 12: Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Saturday September 12, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Miguel Medina – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009120131 // Usage for editorial use only //
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 12: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 12, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009120195 // Usage for editorial use only //
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Friday 11th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 11, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009110246 // Usage for editorial use only //
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Saturday September 12, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000 2020, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Saturday 12th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 makes a pit stop.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Sunday 13th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda into the pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009130210 // Usage for editorial use only //
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43, and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Sunday 13th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
Third start of the race with Bottas on P2 and Ricciardo on P3 in the Renault
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo DPPI
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Saturday 12th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Friday September 11, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 11: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 11, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009110169 // Usage for editorial use only //
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009130216 // Usage for editorial use only //
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, battles with Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.20 during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix, from September 11 to 13, 2020 on the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Scarperia e San Piero, near Florence, Italy – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Toskana 2020. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Tuscan GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Red Bull Racing team members celebrate on the pitwall as Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 crosses the line to finish third during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009130227 // Usage for editorial use only //
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Third placed Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009130228 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Tuscan Grand Prix, Sunday 13th September 2020. Mugello Italy.
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Third placed Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing arrives in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Giovannini – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009130232 // Usage for editorial use only //
SCARPERIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Third placed Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202009130310 // Usage for editorial use only //
MUGELLO CIRCUIT, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, 1st position, sprays Champagne from the podium during the Tuscany GP at Mugello Circuit on Sunday September 13, 2020, Italy. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Toskana 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Tuscan GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
why no pictures of Lewis on the podium with his shirt demanding justice?