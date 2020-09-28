Wallpaper Pictures 2020 Russian GP

The busy pre race grid during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom
Sergio Perez (MEX) Racing Point F1 Team RP19 and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 at the start of the race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 at the start of the race.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance at the start of the race during the Russian GP
The start of the race during the Russian GP at Sochi Autodrom
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action, start of the race, depart with 99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 and VETTEL Sebastian (ger), Scuderia Ferrari SF1000
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action, start of the race
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 during the Russian GP
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, makes a pit stop during the Russian GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, leads George Russell, Williams FW43 during the Russian GP
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 during the Russian GP
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
The Safety Car leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance during the Russian GP
George Russell, Williams FW43, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2020
Spectators, fans during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2020
Sparks fly from the front wing of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, passes Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, ahead of Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20 during the Russian GP
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 battle for position
Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Russian GP
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 during the Russian GP
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 during the Russian GP
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 during the Russian GP
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2020
2020 Russian GP podium: 1. Bottas, 2. Verstappen, 3. Hamilton