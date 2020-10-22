Wallpaper Pictures 2020 Eifel GP

Circuit atmosphere – red light at the pit lane exit during the first practice session.
Eifel Grand Prix, Friday 9th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
illustration of the main straight under the fog and rain, pluie, during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 leaves the pits.
Eifel Grand Prix, Saturday 10th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 battles for position with Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 at the start of the race during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110161 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Eifel 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Eifel GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, and Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 and Alexander Albon (THA) Red Bull Racing RB16 battle for position at the start of the race.
Eifel Grand Prix, Sunday 11th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, and Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Wolfgang Rattay – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110484 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Eifel 2020. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Eifel GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda battle for position on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110230 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Wolfgang Rattay – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110223 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110198 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110195 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010100282 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20
GP GERMANIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 11/10/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP GERMANIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 11/10/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP GERMANIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 11/10/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Eifel Grand Prix, Saturday 10th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Eifel Grand Prix, Saturday 10th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
The Renault F1 Team celebrate as Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20 takes third position at the end of the race.
Eifel Grand Prix, Sunday 11th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Eifel Grand Prix, Sunday 11th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Renault F1 Team RS20.
Eifel Grand Prix, Saturday 10th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Eifel 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Eifel GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 pit stop during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Eifel Grand Prix, from October 9 to 11, 2020 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 10: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Schrader – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010100410 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110344 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda makes a pitstop during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110357 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 10: Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Wolfgang Rattay – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010100309 // Usage for editorial use only //
NUERBURG, GERMANY – OCTOBER 10: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronald Wittek – Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010100407 // Usage for editorial use only //
NüRBURGRING, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16 during the Eifel GP at Nürburgring on Sunday October 11, 2020, Germany. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
NüRBURGRING, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Eifel GP at Nürburgring on Sunday October 11, 2020, Germany. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
NüRBURGRING, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, and Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the Eifel GP at Nürburgring on Sunday October 11, 2020, Germany. (Photo by Mark Sutton / Sutton Images)
NüRBURGRING, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 during the Eifel GP at Nürburgring on Sunday October 11, 2020, Germany. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
NüRBURGRING, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 during the Eifel GP at Nürburgring on Sunday October 11, 2020, Germany. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
NüRBURGRING, GERMANY – OCTOBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, makes a pit stop during the Eifel GP at Nürburgring on Sunday October 11, 2020, Germany. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, makes a pit stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Eifel Grand Prix, Saturday 10th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43.
Eifel Grand Prix, Sunday 11th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW43.
Eifel Grand Prix, Sunday 11th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.
Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point RP20, passes his team on the pit wall at the end of the race
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Eifel 2020. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Eifel GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
2020 Eifel GP Podium: 1. Hamilton, 2. Verstappen, 3. Ricciardo
Renault F1 Team celebrate third position for Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team.
Eifel Grand Prix, Sunday 11th October 2020. Nurbugring, Germany.