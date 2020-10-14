Animated Timelapse 2020 Eifel Grand Prix

Relive the very first 2020 Eifel Grand Prix in this animated timelapse. This was the race in which Lewis Hamilton got equal in number of F1 race wins with Michael Schumacher's record of 91 victories.

It was also the 323rd Formula 1 race for another legendary driver Kimi Raikkonen. The Finnish driver seem to have taken over the total number of race starts of Rubens Barrichello.

Daniel Ricciardo gave Renault their first podium since Malaysia 2011. This podium will never be forgotten by Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul as he has bet a tattoo on it. It's sad that Ricciardo can choose the design and Abiteboul chooses where it will be inked on his body.

We also have the real footage for you:

Things you love to see: this! 🙌 How good was THAT first lap scrap between @ValtteriBottas and @LewisHamilton? ⚔️ 🎥 x @F1 pic.twitter.com/7o1rmrPkaF — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 14, 2020

