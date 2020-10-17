Guess the Grand Prix with Bottas & Hamilton!

Guess the Grand Prix with Bottas & Hamilton!

📻 Listen to some team radio. 💭 Guess the race. 🙏 Easy.

Who wants to see how well Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton got on... 😜 Let us know in the comments how many you got right!

