Vitantonio Liuzzi 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

In the foundational days of Red Bull's F1 journey, they weren't the dominant force we know today. Instead, they were recognized for their commitment to nurturing emerging stars, one of whom was Vitantonio Liuzzi.

Spanning a 12-year stint in Formula 1, the Italian driver raced not just for Red Bull but also their affiliate team, Toro Rosso. Despite not translating his junior series triumphs to the F1 stage, Liuzzi cherishes his experiences in the top tier of motorsport. Engaging in a candid conversation with Tom Clarkson, he reminisces about the early party vibes at Red Bull, internal dynamics, his unexpected departure from Toro Rosso in 2007, and the numerous times he was close to tasting podium glory. Additionally, don't miss out as Liuzzi delves into that memorable karting victory where he outpaced the legendary Michael Schumacher in the World Championship finale.

