F1 Nation: 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Max Verstappen now stands shoulder to shoulder with F1 legends such as Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, and Ayrton Senna as he clinches his third consecutive Formula 1 World Championship at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Live from the Lusail International Circuit's nerve center, Tom Clarkson teams up with Australian Channel 10's Sam Power and Aston Martin's Driving Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, to dive deep into the pivotal moments of Verstappen’s most recent victory.

The Dutch champion shares with Tom how he feels about this win in comparison to his previous titles. Insights also come from his advisor, Raymond Vermeulen, and Red Bull's leading figure, Christian Horner.

After what was arguably McLaren’s standout performance this year, F1 Sprint victor Oscar Piastri jumps in for a chat. Plus, there's a thorough look at the opening lap skirmish involving Mercedes' own, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

