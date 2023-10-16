F1 Nation: 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix Preview Podcast

Ahead of the Austin Grand Prix this weekend, racing pundits Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill dive into some of Max Verstappen's most notable moments during his landmark season as a three-time World Champion.

What was Verstappen's most thrilling victory? Which qualifying session gave him the most satisfaction? In which race did he experience the utmost pressure?

James Allison, the Chief Technical Officer for Mercedes, steps in to offer insights on the team's recovery following the on-track incident between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Qatar.

Coming up as well: A look at Daniel Ricciardo's anticipated comeback with AlphaTauri at the Circuit of the Americas, a spotlight on the pivotal final round of the F1 Academy, and a chat with the US Grand Prix's chief organizer, Bobby Epstein.

