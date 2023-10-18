Andrea Stella 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

In his debut year as McLaren's Team Principal, Andrea Stella has undoubtedly surpassed expectations, especially considering their early season form.

With both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri initially finishing out of the points in five of their opening eight races, it's commendable to see them now consistently battling for podium spots.

But what's behind this impressive upswing in form? Tom Clarkson recently sat down with Stella to delve into the ethos he's fostering at McLaren. Drawing from his championship-winning days alongside Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, Stella discusses how those lessons can sculpt McLaren into a dominant force.

Stella reminisces about Schumacher being the 'heartbeat' of their partnership and sheds light on what set Ferrari apart in their golden era. He also touches upon why they couldn't emulate that same magic with Fernando Alonso subsequently.

Furthermore, Stella shares insights on Norris and Piastri's key attributes, teases what fans might see from the Papaya team in 2024, and more.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: