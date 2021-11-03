Tommy Byrne 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Tommy Byrne’s talent in a racing car was likened to that of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

To those who watched him closely, he was a champion in the making. Why, then, did his Formula 1 career last just five races in an uncompetitive car? Tommy tells Tom Clarkson the story of the impressive wins in junior categories – including one in Ayrton Senna’s car – which got him to F1 in 1982.

Tommy Byrne explains why his straight-talking personality and party lifestyle upset the F1 establishment and why he never got the opportunity to race for a front-running team. Tommy also remembers the McLaren test that could have changed his life and the shock, decades later, when he learned what was really going on behind-the-scenes that day at Silverstone.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: