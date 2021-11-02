F1 Nation: 2021 Mexio F1 GP Preview podcast

Max Verstappen heads for Mexico’s cauldron of noise leading the championship. Will he extend his points lead, or can Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton hit back? Joining TC and Natalie to debate that and much more is former Jordan, Ferrari and Williams engineer, Rob Smedley.

Rob’s an F1 data expert and can tell us whether Red Bull or Mercedes will be quicker at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. As a championship battle veteran and former race engineer, which title contender’s pitwall would Rob rather be sitting on in the final races of the season? Plus, might Red Bull ask Sergio Perez to play the team game, and give up a chance of victory at his home race?

