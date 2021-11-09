F1 Nation: 2021 Mexico F1 GP review podcast

It’s an F1 Nation fiesta, recorded at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Tom Clarkson, Damon Hill and Ziggo TV’s Jack Plooij crash Red Bull’s post-race party.

Sergio Perez and his father Antonio, Christian Horner, Adrian Newey and Alex Albon all stop by to celebrate a fantastic weekend for the team, which saw Max Verstappen extend his championship lead and Checo take a podium in front of his delirious home crowd. It’s not all Red Bull, though.

The gang pick through the race start, Pierre Gasly’s sensational P4, Ferrari’s great weekend and ask whether Mercedes can do anything to close the gap in the final four races of the season. Speaking of which, F1’s Rosanna Tennant returns to the podcast to tell us about her sneak peek at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

