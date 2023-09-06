Nico Hulkenberg 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Nico Hulkenberg is set to make a remarkable return to the Formula 1 grid in the 2024 season, as he extends his partnership with the Haas team.

Having notched up an impressive 199 Grand Prix starts by the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, the seasoned German driver will mark his 200th race – a testament to his enduring presence in the sport. This impressive tally has been accrued over the course of his career, which has seen him don the colors of Williams, Force India (now known as Aston Martin), Sauber, Renault, and most recently, Haas.

But what sets apart the current incarnation of 'The Hulk' from the wide-eyed 22-year-old who made his Formula 1 debut in 2010? In an exclusive interview with Tom Clarkson, Nico delves into the transformative effect of family life and his recent sabbatical from Formula 1. These experiences have afforded him a wholly fresh perspective on the sport that has been his life's passion.

Nico also sheds light on his camaraderie with teammate Kevin Magnussen, providing insights into their working relationship behind the scenes. Moreover, he offers a glimpse into the personality of Team Principal Guenther Steiner, pondering whether the public perception of Steiner aligns with the man himself.

This captivating conversation with Nico Hulkenberg encompasses much more, offering fans a unique window into the mind of a seasoned F1 campaigner whose journey through the sport has been nothing short of extraordinary.

