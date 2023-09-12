F1 Nation: 2023 Singapore F1 GP Preview Podcast

As the sun sets over the dazzling streets of Singapore, Formula 1 fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the high-octane drama that is sure to unfold at the Marina Bay circuit. Will Red Bull, the reigning champions, struggle to find their rhythm on these demanding streets? Or could it be that Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez are simply playing mind games, trying to keep their competitors guessing?

One burning question on everyone's mind is whether Charles Leclerc needs to make a resounding statement at Ferrari. After a tough outing in Monza where he was outshone by his teammate Carlos Sainz, Leclerc is undoubtedly hungry for redemption. Can he bounce back under the glittering Singapore skyline?

Fernando Alonso, the evergreen Spanish sensation, has been a revelation this season. With seven podium finishes already under his belt, the question is whether he can add yet another to his tally. The Singapore Grand Prix presents an opportunity for Alonso to shine once more.

And what about McLaren and Mercedes? These powerhouse teams have faced some setbacks recently, but can they regain their momentum and challenge for supremacy at the front of the grid once more?

Join us as Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham dissect all these burning questions and more ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. Their insights and analysis will keep you on the edge of your seat, ready for the exhilarating race action.

But that's not all! We've got a special treat for you. Ten-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger sits down with Tom to draw parallels between Max Verstappen and his former McLaren teammate and close friend, the legendary Ayrton Senna. It's a fascinating insight into the mind of a champion.

