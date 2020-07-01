Mika Salo 2020 Beyond the Grid Podcast

Winning in F1 is incredibly hard - giving up a certain victory is even harder. Many people will remember Mika Salo from his time as a super sub for Ferrari, when Michael Schumacher broke his leg in 1999. Racing alongside title contender Eddie Irvine, Salo starred, most memorably in Germany where he was faster than his team mate, but asked to move over while leading.

That was just one of the topics on the list when TC sat down with the Finn, who also frankly discussed his stints with Toyota, Lotus and BAR, his secret trip to Ferrari HQ, his life as an FIA driver steward, plus – of all things – racing with a hole in his lungs...





