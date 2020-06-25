Stefan Johansson 2020 Beyond the Grid Podcast

25 Jun 2020 by
Stefan Johansson, Ferrari F1 86, 1986 Monaco GP


This week we welcome blonde-haired 80s Super Swede Stefan Johansson onto the show. Stefan was a 12-time podium finisher, and he would have been a race winner too were it not for team orders or Lady Luck intervening.

A terrific raconteur, Stefan regales Tom with some incredible stories from his career, including fascinating insight into what made Alain Prost so good, his heartbreaking near miss at Imola ’85, his barely conceivable weekend to forget in Austria in 1987, and much, much more…

Check out more about:

