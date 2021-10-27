Jean-Eric Vergne 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Scoring 51 World Championship points, matching Daniel Ricciardo in the same car and finishing 6th in a Grand Prix is a racing record to be proud of. But looking back at his three seasons driving for midfield team Scuderia Toro Rosso, Jean-Eric Vergne thinks he could – and should – have done better.

In an honest and unflinchingly self-critical interview, Vergne tells Tom Clarkson how his mentality, attitude and even his physical size negatively affected his F1 career and the many things he wishes had turned out differently. He tells the astonishing inside story of his 2014 F1 exit, and reveals the unfortunate timing, bad luck and other driver moves which edged him out of the sport. JEV also explains how Lewis Hamilton inspired him to kickstart his own racing career to win championships in Formula E and why he wants to face new challenges at Le Mans.

