Jacques Laffite 2021 Beyond the Grid interview



Jacques Laffite was part of a wave of fast French F1 drivers who hit the grid in the 1970s and 80s. His 12-year F1 career brought six race victories and he had more than one shot at the World Championship. It’s a record he’s pleased with, but as he reveals, his career is tinged with regret. Jacques tells Tom Clarkson about his eye-opening debut at the original Nürburgring, his championship chances, and admits he wishes he’d worked harder.

He tells great stories about turning up to practice in his pyjamas, how wearing big shoes made him faster and the eye drop mix-up that once stopped him racing. Jacques also remembers the 1986 crash which ended his career and his emotional return to an F1 cockpit at the age of 64.

