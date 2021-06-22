F1 Nation: French F1 Grand Prix Review

Merci beaucoup, Paul Ricard! Damon, TC and Pinks re-live a thrilling French Grand Prix and marvel at Red Bull’s winning strategy. Damon gives his take on Valtteri Bottas’ radio fury, Max Verstappen’s Turn 1 wobble and Mercedes’ chassis swap.

The gang also discuss a great weekend for McLaren and try and get to the bottom of Ferrari’s tyre woes.

With two races in Austria coming up, the team debate whether Red Bull or Mercedes are the favourites. Plus, why Pinks wants to swap lives with Yuki Tsunoda, DH compares himself to a Hollywood A-lister F1 and the trio answer your questions on dream Grand Prix locations and driver contracts in Ask Damon.

