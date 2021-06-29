F1 Nation's 2021 Styrian F1 GP review

The Red Bull Ring lived up to its name as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen eased to victory over Lewis Hamilton in the Styrian Grand Prix.

Tom and Natalie unpack how it all played out, and are joined by Mercedes’ Technical Director James Allison to discuss the Silver Arrows’ defeat and how they plan to respond at the same track next weekend.

There’s also chat about Charles Leclerc’s driver of the day performance, Daniel Ricciardo’s homesickness, George Russell’s heartache and Fernando Alonso’s continued resurgence. Plus Tom and Natalie share some behind the scenes stories from Austria, including a potentially embarrassing moment for Lewis Hamilton!

