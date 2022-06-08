Frank Dernie 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

With a career spanning four decades, Frank Dernie knows a thing or two about how to make a car fast. After joining Williams in the late 70's as Patrick Head's aerodynamic assistant, helping design the successful FW08 chassis, he went on to work with some of Formula One's biggest stars, greatest teams and the fastest cars on the grid.

A pioneer in his field, Frank was the first person in the sport to use computer aided design and is the man to thank for bringing the Williams team's active suspension to life. His analytical and data driven mind was in hot demand in the paddock from teams and drivers alike as he developed his race winning cars. In this episode Frank lets us take a peek inside his brilliant mind as he takes us back to those early days at Williams working with Sir Frank Williams, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet, testing with Alain Prost and all that fell in between.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: