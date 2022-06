It's Tom, Pinks and the return of Damon Hill!

The team preview this weekend's race in Baku, asking and answering all the important questions as to who the fast street track will suit the most, and what impact it will have on the championship standings. Plus, what is going on with Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren and Damon reveals his sporting heroes.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: