F1 Nation: 2022 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Red Bull were back on top in Baku, celebrating a double podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Christian Horner joins Natalie Pinkham, Damon Hill and Tom Clarkson in the paddock, fresh from the victory that saw Max Verstappen secure his first win at the Baku street circuit on Sunday. The race was full of drama as both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz suffered technical issues, leaving Ferrari with two DNFs and putting Red Bull in the driving seat in the constructors’ standings, with their lead now 80 points over the Scuderia.

Haas's Kevin Magnussen joins the gang to discuss his own power unit issues and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Andreas Seidl pop by to talk race strategy and team orders, as Ferrari's Marc Gené opens up about the team's disappointing weekend. Nat, Tom and Damon also gather insight on all the action from Sky F1 presenters, Naomi Schiff and Johnny Herbert.

