F1 Nation: 2022 USA F1 GP preview podcast

Close fights between drivers. Team battles with millions of dollars at stake. More records for Max Verstappen. There’s still lots to race for in 2022. Tom Clarkson, Damon Hill and Natalie Pinkham are back together ahead of the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Max Verstappen can match F1's all-time single season wins record, and Red Bull can clinch the Constructor's Championship in Austin. Elsewhere, Ferrari need a strong finish, George Russell’s racing to be top Mercedes driver, and Mick Schumacher is driving for his future at Haas. Plus, clues to the next F1 star from Mexico and the US and a cheeky story about Damon’s dad.

