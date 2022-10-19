Nyck De Vries 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

In September 2022, Nyck de Vries got a golden opportunity. A surprise F1 debut. He knew it was a chance to change his life. His remarkable top 10 finish was just step one of his mission. In an exclusive in-depth interview, Nyck tells Tom Clarkson what he did next: the phone calls, flights, meetings and deals which have made him a 2023 AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver.

He explains how advice from his friend Max Verstappen, dinners with an F1 star-maker, a personal approach to negotiations and a decision to move away from Mercedes were so important. With championship-winning speed developed in Formula 2 and Formula E, experience driving several F1 cars and a wealth of racing knowledge to draw on, F1’s newest driver is ready for his next big opportunity.

